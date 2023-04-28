AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -5.49% Year-To-Date

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.24, to imply an increase of 18.52% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The APCX share’s 52-week high remains $5.37, putting it -139.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $34.79M, with an average of 62550.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 141.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APCX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

After registering a 18.52% upside in the latest session, AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6000 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 18.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.76%, and 53.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.49%. Short interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) saw shorts transact 0.15 million shares and set a 1.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.79, implying a decrease of -25.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.79 and $1.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APCX has been trading 20.09% off suggested target high and 20.09% from its likely low.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $790k.

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppTech Payments Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

AppTech Payments Corp. insiders hold 25.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.89% of the shares at 13.34% float percentage. In total, 9.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 78208.0 shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 72000.0 shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.17 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 67900.0 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58905.0, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.