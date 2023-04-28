Analysts Say Coursera Inc. Can Reach $30.00 In 12 Months

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.43, to imply an increase of 18.57% or $1.95 in intraday trading. The COUR share’s 52-week high remains $21.38, putting it -72.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.81. The company has a valuation of $1.56B, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 971.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Coursera Inc. (COUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

After registering a 18.57% upside in the latest session, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.27 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 18.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.46%, and 13.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.04%. Short interest in Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) saw shorts transact 4.03 million shares and set a 5.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.67, implying an increase of 29.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COUR has been trading -141.35% off suggested target high and 3.46% from its likely low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coursera Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares are 0.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.03% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $143.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $155.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $124.75 million and $136.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.00% before jumping 14.30% in the following quarter.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coursera Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Coursera Inc. insiders hold 8.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.02% of the shares at 80.61% float percentage. In total, 74.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the company held over 5.18 million shares (or 3.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund with 3.24 million shares, or about 2.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $38.32 million.