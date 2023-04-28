Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Gain Of 36.42% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 11.00% – What Should You Do Now?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.71, to imply an increase of 1.98% or $1.12 in intraday trading. The AEM share’s 52-week high remains $60.79, putting it -5.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.69. The company has a valuation of $28.12B, with an average of 2.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AEM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

After registering a 1.98% upside in the latest session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 58.93 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 1.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.56%, and 11.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.00%. Short interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) saw shorts transact 10.35 million shares and set a 2.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.81, implying an increase of 14.89% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $100.23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEM has been trading -73.68% off suggested target high and 4.7% from its likely low.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agnico Eagle Mines Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares are 28.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.87% against 21.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.00% this quarter before falling -25.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.49 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.33 billion and $1.58 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.30% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -33.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.38% annually.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has its next earnings report out on April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 2.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.97% of the shares at 67.05% float percentage. In total, 66.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 22.06 million shares (or 4.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 20.99 million shares, or about 4.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.09 billion.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 16.92 million shares. This is just over 3.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $862.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.01 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 339.38 million.