AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA) Is Currently -250.45 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s traded shares stood at 13.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.37, to imply an increase of 99.11% or $1.68 in intraday trading. The AGBA share’s 52-week high remains $11.81, putting it -250.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.31. The company has a valuation of $100.72M, with an average of 95350.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.89K shares over the past 3 months.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) trade information

After registering a 99.11% upside in the latest session, AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.3700 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 99.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 68.25%, and 74.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 118.51%. Short interest in AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) saw shorts transact 47900.0 shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

AGBA Dividends

AGBA Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AGBA Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s Major holders

AGBA Group Holding Limited insiders hold 90.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.26% of the shares at 23.55% float percentage. In total, 2.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 13625.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27795.0.