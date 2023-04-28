After Jumping 16.20% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC)?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.17, to imply an increase of 5.83% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The UWMC share’s 52-week high remains $5.95, putting it 3.57% up since that peak but still an impressive 53.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.84. The company has a valuation of $9.37B, with an average of 1.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give UWMC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

After registering a 5.83% upside in the latest session, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.35 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 5.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.20%, and 27.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.40%. Short interest in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) saw shorts transact 21.85 million shares and set a 17.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.30, implying a decrease of -43.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UWMC has been trading -5.35% off suggested target high and 43.27% from its likely low.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UWM Holdings Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) shares are 103.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.00% against 3.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -86.40% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $396.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $512.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $821.79 million and $564.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -51.80% before dropping -9.10% in the following quarter.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UWM Holdings Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 6.86% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

UWM Holdings Corporation insiders hold 4.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.56% of the shares at 35.10% float percentage. In total, 33.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.3 million shares (or 2.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund with 2.15 million shares, or about 2.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.1 million.