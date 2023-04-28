After A Incline Of 0.99% From The High, Can GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Recover Quickly?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.26, to imply an increase of 7.63% or $2.57 in intraday trading. The GFL share’s 52-week high remains $35.90, putting it 0.99% up since that peak but still an impressive 36.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.10. The company has a valuation of $15.38B, with an average of 1.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GFL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

After registering a 7.63% upside in the latest session, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.42 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 7.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.84%, and 8.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.05%. Short interest in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw shorts transact 6.29 million shares and set a 5.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.69, implying an increase of 3.79% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $23.68 and $43.12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFL has been trading -18.92% off suggested target high and 34.69% from its likely low.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GFL Environmental Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares are 38.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.78% against 9.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.23 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.44 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.05 billion and $1.28 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.00% before jumping 12.10% in the following quarter.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GFL Environmental Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.07, with the share yield ticking at 0.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

GFL Environmental Inc. insiders hold 3.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.09% of the shares at 99.28% float percentage. In total, 96.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity Series Canada Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 3.93 million shares (or 1.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund with 2.5 million shares, or about 0.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $73.01 million.