After A Decline Of -84.51% From The High, Can Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Recover Quickly?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s traded shares stood at 11.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.17, to imply an increase of 2.22% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The CLF share’s 52-week high remains $27.99, putting it -84.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.82. The company has a valuation of $8.15B, with an average of 11.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

After registering a 2.22% upside in the last session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.40 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.45%, and -15.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.83%. Short interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) saw shorts transact 30.04 million shares and set a 3.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.76, implying an increase of 33.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.30 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLF has been trading -77.98% off suggested target high and -20.63% from its likely low.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares are 6.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.80% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -37.20% this quarter before jumping 213.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $5.79 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.74 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.34 billion and $5.65 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.70% before jumping 1.50% in the following quarter.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. insiders hold 1.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.69% of the shares at 68.76% float percentage. In total, 67.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held over 16.05 million shares (or 3.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $342.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 15.67 million shares, or about 3.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $252.4 million.