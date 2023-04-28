Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Is 64.54% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.00, to imply a decrease of -19.05% or -$3.06 in intraday trading. The ACCD share’s 52-week high remains $17.00, putting it -30.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.61. The company has a valuation of $1.12B, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 606.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

After registering a -19.05% downside in the latest session, Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.00 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -19.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.90%, and -2.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.88%. Short interest in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw shorts transact 3.6 million shares and set a 6.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.50, implying an increase of 16.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACCD has been trading -38.46% off suggested target high and 0.0% from its likely low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accolade Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are 19.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.06% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.60% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $94.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $96.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $85.53 million and $82.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.10% before jumping 16.90% in the following quarter.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. has its next earnings report out between June 28 and July 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Accolade Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders hold 2.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.30% of the shares at 84.01% float percentage. In total, 82.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.69 million shares (or 7.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with 2.12 million shares, or about 2.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $16.49 million.