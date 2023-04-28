A Look At NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.62, to imply a decrease of -4.95% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The NWG share’s 52-week high remains $7.80, putting it -17.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.70. The company has a valuation of $33.18B, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NatWest Group plc (NWG), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NWG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

After registering a -4.95% downside in the latest session, NatWest Group plc (NWG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.98 this Thursday, 04/27/23, dropping -4.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.00%, and 0.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.55%. Short interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw shorts transact 2.68 million shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.05, implying an increase of 26.85% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.98 and $12.22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NWG has been trading -84.59% off suggested target high and -5.44% from its likely low.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NatWest Group plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NatWest Group plc (NWG) shares are 17.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.11% against 6.30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 47.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.31% annually.

NWG Dividends

NatWest Group plc has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NatWest Group plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.34, with the share yield ticking at 4.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

NatWest Group plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.94% of the shares at 0.94% float percentage. In total, 0.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2023, the company held over 1.19 million shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF with 0.87 million shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jan 30, 2023, these shares were worth $6.72 million.