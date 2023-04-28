A Look At Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares stood at 3.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $115.25, to imply an increase of 1.38% or $1.57 in intraday trading. The ABNB share’s 52-week high remains $163.24, putting it -41.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $81.91. The company has a valuation of $74.59B, with an average of 4.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give ABNB a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

After registering a 1.38% upside in the last session, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 116.40 this Thursday, 04/27/23, jumping 1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.66%, and -1.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.80%. Short interest in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) saw shorts transact 18.69 million shares and set a 3.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $138.52, implying an increase of 16.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $98.00 and $165.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABNB has been trading -43.17% off suggested target high and 14.97% from its likely low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Airbnb Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are -2.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.86% against 14.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 366.70% this quarter before jumping 44.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $1.79 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.42 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.51 billion and $2.1 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.80% before jumping 14.90% in the following quarter.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Airbnb Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders hold 1.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.49% of the shares at 67.71% float percentage. In total, 66.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 22.57 million shares (or 5.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.93 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 22.45 million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.92 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 16.09 million shares. This is just over 3.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.0 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.89 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 931.08 million.