ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Is Down -71.21% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s traded shares stood at 13.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply a decrease of -69.07% or -$1.11 in intraday trading. The ZVSA share’s 52-week high remains $25.00, putting it -4900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -176.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $4.80M, with an average of 1.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 380.56K shares over the past 3 months.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

After registering a -69.07% downside in the last session, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.5900 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -69.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -71.21%, and -77.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.28%. Short interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 54.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.08% of the shares at 13.51% float percentage. In total, 6.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 64258.0 shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CSS LLC with 14648.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $22997.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4076.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8968.0