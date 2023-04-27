Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Has Fallen -2488.24% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.70, to imply a decrease of -3.41% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The WINT share’s 52-week high remains $44.00, putting it -2488.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $1.76M, with an average of 3.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 714.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WINT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

After registering a -3.41% downside in the latest session, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4700 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -3.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.27%, and -63.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.00%. Short interest in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw shorts transact 50100.0 shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.00, implying an increase of 98.87% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WINT has been trading -8723.53% off suggested target high and -8723.53% from its likely low.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Windtree Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) shares are -83.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.38% against 10.40%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200k.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.57% of the shares at 6.84% float percentage. In total, 6.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6714.0 shares (or 0.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57069.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Envestnet Asset Management with 4245.0 shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $36082.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 6729.0 shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2586.0, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 16240.0.