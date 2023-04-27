Why Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s traded shares stood at 19.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.37, to imply an increase of 1.10% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The INTC share’s 52-week high remains $47.27, putting it -60.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.59. The company has a valuation of $123.41B, with an average of 31.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 47.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

After registering a 1.10% upside in the latest session, Intel Corporation (INTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.84 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 1.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.83%, and 0.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.12%. Short interest in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) saw shorts transact 69.79 million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intel Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Intel Corporation (INTC) shares are 7.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -70.11% against -4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -117.20% this quarter before falling -96.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 29 analysts is $11.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 28 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.75 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.35 billion and $15.32 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -39.90% before dropping -23.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -60.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.86% annually.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Intel Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 1.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Intel Corporation insiders hold 0.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.40% of the shares at 63.44% float percentage. In total, 63.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 367.01 million shares (or 8.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.76 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 333.9 million shares, or about 8.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.79 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intel Corporation (INTC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 125.46 million shares. This is just over 3.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.68 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 95.4 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 2.8 billion.