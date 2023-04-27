Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Could See A -35.31% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 3.86 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.72, to imply a decrease of -0.52% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $7.74, putting it -35.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $4.32B, with an average of 12.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Transocean Ltd. (RIG), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside in the latest session, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.32 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.04%, and -14.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.44%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 135.35 million shares and set a 6.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 23.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIG has been trading -109.79% off suggested target high and 12.59% from its likely low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Transocean Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are 60.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 59.14% against 59.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $641.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $723.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $586 million and $692 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.50% before jumping 4.50% in the following quarter.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Transocean Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders hold 7.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.67% of the shares at 71.05% float percentage. In total, 65.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 63.41 million shares (or 8.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $289.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 46.56 million shares, or about 6.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $212.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20.01 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.41 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 110.7 million.