This Week’s 54.59% Gain In Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Taught Us Something New

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s traded shares stood at 13.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.03, to imply an increase of 77.19% or $1.32 in intraday trading. The ELEV share’s 52-week high remains $4.61, putting it -52.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $73.69M, with an average of 1.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 508.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ELEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.59.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

After registering a 77.19% upside in the last session, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.3900 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 77.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 54.59%, and 52.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 218.95%. Short interest in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying a decrease of -21.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELEV has been trading -32.01% off suggested target high and 67.0% from its likely low.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Elevation Oncology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) shares are 172.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -126.83% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.30% this quarter before jumping 44.20% for the next one.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Elevation Oncology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

Elevation Oncology Inc. insiders hold 2.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.24% of the shares at 75.87% float percentage. In total, 74.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aisling Capital Management LP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.83 million shares (or 11.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc with 2.37 million shares, or about 10.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.27 million shares. This is just over 1.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.