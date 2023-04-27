This Is A Time To Invest In TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s traded shares stood at 4.15 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The RNAZ share’s 52-week high remains $2.90, putting it -683.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $5.75M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RNAZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

After registering a 0.03% upside in the latest session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4450 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.74%, and 18.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.01%. Short interest in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) saw shorts transact 0.64 million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 93.83% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNAZ has been trading -1521.62% off suggested target high and -1521.62% from its likely low.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TransCode Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) shares are -65.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.56% against 12.40%.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 26.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.23% of the shares at 3.06% float percentage. In total, 2.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 76549.0 shares (or 0.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51517.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cahill Wealth Management, LLC with 47060.0 shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $31671.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 53383.0 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27812.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36146.0, or 0.23% of the shares, all valued at about 18832.0.