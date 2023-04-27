This Is A Time To Build A Position In Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 4.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 5.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.77, to imply an increase of 7.27% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $2.30, putting it -29.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $140.22M, with an average of 3.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTBT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

After registering a 7.27% upside in the last session, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0200 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 7.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.66%, and 33.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 195.00%. Short interest in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw shorts transact 9.89 million shares and set a 3.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 29.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTBT has been trading -69.49% off suggested target high and -12.99% from its likely low.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -257.10% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -66.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.39 million and $8.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -41.00% before dropping -6.70% in the following quarter.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc. insiders hold 0.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.10% of the shares at 17.23% float percentage. In total, 17.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.9 million shares (or 2.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 1.73 million shares, or about 2.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.04 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF holds roughly 1.78 million shares. This is just over 2.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.2 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 0.72 million.