There Has Been A 4.07% Incline For Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). So What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s traded shares stood at 46.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $109.25, to imply an increase of 4.07% or $4.27 in intraday trading. The AMZN share’s 52-week high remains $146.57, putting it -34.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $81.43. The company has a valuation of $1045.17B, with an average of 60.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 62.62 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 53 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AMZN a Sell rating. 8 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 39 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

After registering a 4.07% upside in the latest session, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 109.66 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 4.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.24%, and 12.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.06%. Short interest in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw shorts transact 59.07 million shares and set a 1.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $130.70, implying an increase of 16.41% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $155.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMZN has been trading -41.88% off suggested target high and 22.2% from its likely low.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amazon.com Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares are -9.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.96% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 155.30% this quarter before jumping 255.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 38 analysts is $124.55 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 37 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $129.83 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $116.44 billion and $121.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.00% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amazon.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Amazon.com Inc. insiders hold 9.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.43% of the shares at 66.95% float percentage. In total, 60.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 712.07 million shares (or 6.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.81 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 594.72 million shares, or about 5.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $49.96 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 263.59 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.14 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 205.18 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 17.23 billion.