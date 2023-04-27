TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Has Recovered 84.25% So Far, But Another -10.86% Loss Is Possible.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s traded shares stood at 2.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.10, to imply a decrease of -1.25% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The TGTX share’s 52-week high remains $24.50, putting it -10.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.48. The company has a valuation of $3.12B, with an average of 3.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TGTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

After registering a -1.25% downside in the last session, TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.50 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.91%, and 47.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.81%. Short interest in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) saw shorts transact 27.46 million shares and set a 6.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.22, implying an increase of 4.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $39.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGTX has been trading -76.47% off suggested target high and 72.85% from its likely low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TG Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) shares are 334.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 20.55% against 21.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.50% this quarter before falling -6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,289.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $3.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.02 million and $594k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 67.70% before jumping 1,610.40% in the following quarter.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TG Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

TG Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 8.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.07% of the shares at 79.08% float percentage. In total, 72.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.5 million shares (or 10.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 10.42 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $123.21 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 6.43 million shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $103.0 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.97 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 46.91 million.