TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Wednesday – Up 66.04% From The Lows, What Happens Next

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s traded shares stood at 10.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply an increase of 14.39% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The WULF share’s 52-week high remains $4.41, putting it -177.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $292.11M, with an average of 4.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WULF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

After registering a 14.39% upside in the last session, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7300 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 14.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.90%, and 109.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 138.88%. Short interest in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) saw shorts transact 7.65 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.67, implying an increase of 4.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.67 and $1.67 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WULF has been trading -5.03% off suggested target high and -5.03% from its likely low.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TeraWulf Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) shares are 25.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 93.59% against -8.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.7 million.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TeraWulf Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

TeraWulf Inc. insiders hold 53.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.68% of the shares at 16.66% float percentage. In total, 7.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.59 million shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paloma Partners Management Co with 2.05 million shares, or about 1.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.27 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.99 million shares. This is just over 1.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 million, or 0.80% of the shares, all valued at about 2.37 million.