Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply a decrease of -9.39% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The TMPO share’s 52-week high remains $15.15, putting it -3507.14% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.45. The company has a valuation of $9.99M, with an average of 4.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 780.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TMPO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) trade information

After registering a -9.39% downside in the last session, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2600 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -9.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.25%, and -56.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.49%. Short interest in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 86.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMPO has been trading -1090.48% off suggested target high and -138.1% from its likely low.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.97 million.

TMPO Dividends

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO)’s Major holders

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. insiders hold 25.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.89% of the shares at 64.52% float percentage. In total, 47.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Point72 Private Investments, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.35 million shares (or 19.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. with 0.81 million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.63 million.

We also have Firsthand Funds-Technology Opportunities Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Firsthand Funds-Technology Opportunities Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15037.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 19397.0.