Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG): Can A Stock Be 108.70% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s traded shares stood at 3.67 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.00, to imply an increase of 7.34% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SDIG share’s 52-week high remains $4.18, putting it -318.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $41.71M, with an average of 2.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SDIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

After registering a 7.34% upside in the last session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1700 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 7.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.42%, and 71.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 108.70%. Short interest in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) saw shorts transact 1.63 million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 42.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $2.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SDIG has been trading -125.0% off suggested target high and 0.0% from its likely low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares are 17.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.54% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.80% this quarter before jumping 89.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $21.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.64 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.7 million and $29.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.50% before dropping -25.80% in the following quarter.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. insiders hold 25.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.91% of the shares at 30.95% float percentage. In total, 22.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 2.27 million shares, or about 5.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.4 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 56692.0.