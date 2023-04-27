Stock Of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Dropped By -54.63 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply an increase of 1.60% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CYXT share’s 52-week high remains $15.42, putting it -5040.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $54.64M, with an average of 1.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CYXT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

After registering a 1.60% upside in the latest session, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3390 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.94%, and -54.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.17%. Short interest in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) saw shorts transact 6.04 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYXT has been trading -1900.0% off suggested target high and -233.33% from its likely low.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -126.10% this quarter before falling -92.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $194.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $194.64 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $182.4 million and $184.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.40% before jumping 5.70% in the following quarter.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. insiders hold 25.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.71% of the shares at 79.27% float percentage. In total, 58.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BC Partners Advisors L.P. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 47.68 million shares (or 26.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Starboard Value LP with 20.77 million shares, or about 11.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $39.87 million.

We also have Fidelity Value Fund and Fidelity Central Investment Port-Real Estate Equity Central Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Value Fund holds roughly 6.0 million shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.03 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 3.9 million.