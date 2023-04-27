Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL) Loss Of -35.72 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply a decrease of -2.76% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The SCTL share’s 52-week high remains $1.86, putting it -144.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $67.03M, with an average of 96100.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 146.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) trade information

After registering a -2.76% downside in the latest session, Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8900 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.82%, and -35.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.09%. Short interest in Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Societal CDMO Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) shares are -55.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.00% against 21.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $20.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.19 million and $23.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.50% before jumping 2.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -33.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

SCTL Dividends

Societal CDMO Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Societal CDMO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s Major holders

Societal CDMO Inc. insiders hold 7.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.34% of the shares at 69.86% float percentage. In total, 64.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.85 million shares (or 10.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Light Asset Management, LLC with 8.57 million shares, or about 10.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12.77 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.0 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 1.69 million.