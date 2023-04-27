Should Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Rally After -15.81% Drop From High?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares stood at 5.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.06, to imply an increase of 1.38% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The ITUB share’s 52-week high remains $5.86, putting it -15.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.71. The company has a valuation of $45.43B, with an average of 19.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

After registering a 1.38% upside in the latest session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.11 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.78%, and 11.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.90%. Short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw shorts transact 29.75 million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are -4.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.11% against 6.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.40% this quarter before jumping 6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.99 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.7 billion and $7.33 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.60% before jumping 8.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 10.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.40% annually.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 3.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.90% of the shares at 17.90% float percentage. In total, 17.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schroder Investment Management Group. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 92.26 million shares (or 1.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $434.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Westwood Global Investments, LLC with 62.87 million shares, or about 1.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $296.14 million.

We also have Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM International Select Fd holds roughly 26.93 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.48 million, or 0.30% of the shares, all valued at about 72.1 million.