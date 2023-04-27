Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) Plunging -91.49% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.80, to imply a decrease of -21.10% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The SATX share’s 52-week high remains $79.21, putting it -9801.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $78.64M, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 889.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

After registering a -21.10% downside in the latest session, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5700 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -21.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -43.08%, and -12.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.74%. Short interest in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) saw shorts transact 0.69 million shares and set a 2.69 days time to cover.

SATX Dividends

Satixfy Communications Ltd. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Satixfy Communications Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

Satixfy Communications Ltd. insiders hold 55.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.66% of the shares at 25.96% float percentage. In total, 11.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.15 million shares (or 7.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atalaya Capital Management, LP with 3.95 million shares, or about 4.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $30.69 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 0.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.