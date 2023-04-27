SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s traded shares stood at 56.93 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.74, to imply an increase of 34.26% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The SAI share’s 52-week high remains $12.60, putting it -236.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $101.24M, with an average of 12.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

After registering a 34.26% upside in the last session, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.70 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 34.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.06%, and 209.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.07%. Short interest in SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) saw shorts transact 13370.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) estimates and forecasts

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SAI.TECH Global Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

SAI.TECH Global Corporation insiders hold 57.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.40% of the shares at 3.34% float percentage. In total, 1.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 38741.0 shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $77869.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 7507.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9008.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8265.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 9918.0.