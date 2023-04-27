RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Up Almost 0.85% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares stood at 3.98 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.36, to imply a decrease of -1.67% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The RLX share’s 52-week high remains $3.06, putting it -29.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $3.71B, with an average of 6.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RLX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

After registering a -1.67% downside in the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.74 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.11%, and 0.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.61%. Short interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw shorts transact 31.3 million shares and set a 2.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.08, implying an increase of 93.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.94 and $56.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RLX has been trading -2283.47% off suggested target high and -829.66% from its likely low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -51.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $376.23 million.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 18 and May 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RLX Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.