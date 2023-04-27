Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Wednesday – Up 7.65% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.40, to imply a decrease of -2.86% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The PSNY share’s 52-week high remains $13.36, putting it -292.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.14. The company has a valuation of $6.98B, with an average of 2.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PSNY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

After registering a -2.86% downside in the last session, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.80 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.85%, and 4.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.97%. Short interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) saw shorts transact 10.36 million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.33, implying an increase of 46.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSNY has been trading -105.88% off suggested target high and -47.06% from its likely low.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $570 million.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC insiders hold 47.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.45% of the shares at 10.48% float percentage. In total, 5.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.04 million shares (or 1.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AMF Tjanstepension AB with 4.4 million shares, or about 0.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $16.68 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.74 million shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 2.63 million.