Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares stood at 410.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.08, to imply a decrease of -9.30% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MULN share’s 52-week high remains $1.71, putting it -2037.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $243.24M, with an average of 348.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 256.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

After registering a -9.30% downside in the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1194 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -9.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.24%, and -22.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.73%. Short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) saw shorts transact 279.15 million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 99.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MULN has been trading -28650.0% off suggested target high and -28650.0% from its likely low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $37.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 152.00% before jumping 91.10% in the following quarter.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mullen Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Mullen Automotive Inc. insiders hold 4.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.97% of the shares at 3.12% float percentage. In total, 2.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 45.67 million shares (or 1.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.42 million shares, or about 0.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.56 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 36.21 million shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.03 million, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 1.86 million.