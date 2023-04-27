National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ: NESR) Have Declined -55.04% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.12, to imply a decrease of -5.60% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The NESR share’s 52-week high remains $8.75, putting it -180.45% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $301.95M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 282.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NESR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) trade information

After registering a -5.60% downside in the latest session, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.46 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -5.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.42%, and -41.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.04%. Short interest in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw shorts transact 1.3 million shares and set a 3.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.00, implying an increase of 82.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NESR has been trading -476.92% off suggested target high and -476.92% from its likely low.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $222.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $227.27 million.

NESR Dividends

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s Major holders

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. insiders hold 10.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.90% of the shares at 45.57% float percentage. In total, 40.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SCF Partners, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 7.99 million shares (or 8.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.97 million shares, or about 5.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $34.51 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy and Fidelity Advisor Energy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NESR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy holds roughly 1.71 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 5.61 million.