Meta Platforms Inc. At $239.40: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s traded shares stood at 43.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $239.40, to imply an increase of 14.33% or $30.0 in intraday trading. The META share’s 52-week high remains $224.30, putting it 6.31% up since that peak but still an impressive 63.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $88.09. The company has a valuation of $537.64B, with an average of 19.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Meta Platforms Inc. (META), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 55 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give META a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 34 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.41.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) trade information

After registering a 14.33% upside in the latest session, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 241.44 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 14.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.36%, and 19.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.94%. Short interest in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) saw shorts transact 28.15 million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $257.45, implying an increase of 7.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80.00 and $350.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, META has been trading -46.2% off suggested target high and 66.58% from its likely low.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meta Platforms Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) shares are 74.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.37% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.00% this quarter before jumping 46.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 39 analysts is $29.53 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 39 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.78 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.82 billion and $27.71 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.40% before jumping 7.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -33.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.27% annually.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Platforms Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Meta Platforms Inc. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.25% of the shares at 76.42% float percentage. In total, 76.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 180.71 million shares (or 8.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.75 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 151.76 million shares, or about 6.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.26 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meta Platforms Inc. (META) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 68.35 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.23 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51.98 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 6.26 billion.