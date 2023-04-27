Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Has Recovered -4.31% So Far, But Another -295.29% Loss Is Possible.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares stood at 2.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply a decrease of -4.85% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The JMIA share’s 52-week high remains $10.08, putting it -295.29% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.66. The company has a valuation of $254.69M, with an average of 1.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JMIA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

After registering a -4.85% downside in the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.11 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -4.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.94%, and -14.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.56%. Short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw shorts transact 10.92 million shares and set a 5.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 15.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JMIA has been trading -17.65% off suggested target high and -17.65% from its likely low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG has its next earnings report out between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jumia Technologies AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.