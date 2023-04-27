Is Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Expensive At $1.17? Check These Facts.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s traded shares stood at 2.15 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply an increase of 23.68% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The BURU share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -1096.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $35.57M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 615.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

After registering a 23.68% upside in the latest session, Nuburu Inc. (BURU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1200 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 23.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.47%, and -72.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.89%. Short interest in Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuburu Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Nuburu Inc. insiders hold 85.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.57% of the shares at 52.85% float percentage. In total, 7.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.44 million shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 0.4 million shares, or about 1.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.33 million.