Is Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Poised For Further Gains At A 68.81% Distance From The Low?

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s traded shares stood at 1.58 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.18, to imply an increase of 17.80% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The IMMX share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it -58.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $25.83M, with an average of 97830.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMMX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

After registering a 17.80% upside in the latest session, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2600 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 17.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.92%, and 21.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.83%. Short interest in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 1.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 80.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMMX has been trading -542.2% off suggested target high and -266.97% from its likely low.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immix Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Immix Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 62.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.74% of the shares at 10.00% float percentage. In total, 3.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UMB Bank NA/MO with 99300.0 shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 55851.0 shares. This is just over 0.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52146.0, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 70918.0.