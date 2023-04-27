Is Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Expensive At $6.30? Check These Facts.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.30, to imply a decrease of -0.32% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GETY share’s 52-week high remains $37.88, putting it -501.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.42. The company has a valuation of $2.68B, with an average of 3.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 891.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GETY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

After registering a -0.32% downside in the last session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.18 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.63%, and 50.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.51%. Short interest in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) saw shorts transact 0.51 million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Getty Images Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) shares are 36.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,000.00% against 15.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $227.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $233.75 million.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Getty Images Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Getty Images Holdings Inc. insiders hold 58.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.73% of the shares at 104.32% float percentage. In total, 43.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Koch Industries, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 80.5 million shares (or 20.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $446.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 78.92 million shares, or about 19.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $438.01 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Media ETF holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22850.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.13 million.