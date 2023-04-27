Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Is 2.56% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.99 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.47, to imply a decrease of -0.73% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The IOVA share’s 52-week high remains $17.14, putting it -213.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.33. The company has a valuation of $1.21B, with an average of 2.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IOVA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.74.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

After registering a -0.73% downside in the last session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.82 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.50%, and -11.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.40%. Short interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) saw shorts transact 25.07 million shares and set a 6.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.25, implying an increase of 75.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IOVA has been trading -631.26% off suggested target high and -9.69% from its likely low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) shares are -40.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.25% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.60% this quarter before falling -1.60% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $200k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.18 million.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.95% of the shares at 90.28% float percentage. In total, 89.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.72 million shares (or 6.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.46 million shares, or about 6.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $92.42 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 9.89 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.58 million, or 2.06% of the shares, all valued at about 29.28 million.