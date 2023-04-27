Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Up 3.92% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -15.00% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s traded shares stood at 5.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.31, to imply an increase of 3.08% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The INFY share’s 52-week high remains $20.79, putting it -35.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.71. The company has a valuation of $61.43B, with an average of 18.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

After registering a 3.08% upside in the latest session, Infosys Limited (INFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.28 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.08%, and -8.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.00%. Short interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw shorts transact 55.24 million shares and set a 4.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.14, implying an increase of 15.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.66 and $23.21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INFY has been trading -51.6% off suggested target high and 4.25% from its likely low.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infosys Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Infosys Limited (INFY) shares are -17.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.45% against 10.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before jumping 5.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.6 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.73 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.44 billion and $4.54 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.40% before jumping 4.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 15.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.80% annually.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infosys Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.41, with the share yield ticking at 2.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Infosys Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.59% of the shares at 13.59% float percentage. In total, 13.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 68.06 million shares (or 1.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 32.56 million shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $586.46 million.

We also have First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infosys Limited (INFY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds roughly 16.06 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $280.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.38 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 276.0 million.