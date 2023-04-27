Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Wednesdayâ€™s Performance: Up 11.76% From The Lows, Now What?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)â€™s traded shares stood at 17.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.17, to imply a decrease of -15.73% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The IMPP shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $1.09, putting it -541.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $40.20M, with an average of 6.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.58 million shares over the past 3 months.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

After registering a -15.73% downside in the last session, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2056 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -15.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.09%, and -19.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.44%. Short interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) saw shorts transact 16.02 million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)â€™s Major holders

Imperial Petroleum Inc. insiders hold 0.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.51% of the shares at 6.54% float percentage. In total, 6.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.47 million shares (or 0.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.08 million shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Unified Series Trust-Auer Growth Fd holds roughly 1.7 million shares. This is just over 0.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 89993.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 17917.0.