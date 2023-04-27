Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Dropped -7.81 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares stood at 4.3 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.78, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GRAB share’s 52-week high remains $4.03, putting it -44.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $10.89B, with an average of 11.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the latest session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.04 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.81%, and -2.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.82%. Short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw shorts transact 94.91 million shares and set a 7.11 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grab Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are 15.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 59.09% against 16.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 51.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $409.9 million.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grab Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders hold 27.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.81% of the shares at 71.52% float percentage. In total, 51.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 709.27 million shares (or 19.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.28 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 301.51 million shares, or about 8.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $970.87 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 82.86 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $249.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58.92 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 177.35 million.