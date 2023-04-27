General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)’s -4.11-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares stood at 7.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.16, to imply a decrease of -0.19% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The GM share’s 52-week high remains $43.63, putting it -35.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.33. The company has a valuation of $44.92B, with an average of 15.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for General Motors Company (GM), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.59.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

After registering a -0.19% downside in the latest session, General Motors Company (GM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.40 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.11%, and -6.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.40%. Short interest in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) saw shorts transact 26.35 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.10, implying an increase of 30.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $79.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GM has been trading -145.65% off suggested target high and 6.72% from its likely low.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing General Motors Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. General Motors Company (GM) shares are -13.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.47% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.50% this quarter before falling -32.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $41.67 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.09 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.76 billion and $41.89 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.50% before jumping 0.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -8.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.70% annually.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company has its next earnings report out on July 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. General Motors Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 1.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

General Motors Company insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.06% of the shares at 84.23% float percentage. In total, 84.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 125.71 million shares (or 9.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.23 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 110.31 million shares, or about 7.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.71 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the General Motors Company (GM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 40.96 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.38 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 32.84 million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about 1.1 billion.