For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Is Worth A Shot

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s traded shares stood at 183.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.03, to imply a decrease of -21.94% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IDEX share’s 52-week high remains $0.89, putting it -2866.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.03. The company has a valuation of $23.58M, with an average of 103.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

After registering a -21.94% downside in the last session, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0547 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -21.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -53.56%, and -75.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.29%. Short interest in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) saw shorts transact 66.75 million shares and set a 4.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 97.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IDEX has been trading -3233.33% off suggested target high and -3233.33% from its likely low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ideanomics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares are -90.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.27% against 16.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 292.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $84.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.39 million and $9.67 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 232.80% before jumping 755.40% in the following quarter.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ideanomics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Ideanomics Inc. insiders hold 10.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.31% of the shares at 2.58% float percentage. In total, 2.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.29 million shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.36 million shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $37139.0.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 7.9 million shares. This is just over 1.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.8 million, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about 76809.0.