For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Is Worth A Shot

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)â€™s traded shares stood at 3.17 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $57.10, to imply an increase of 4.12% or $2.26 in intraday trading. The FIS shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $106.65, putting it -86.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.57. The company has a valuation of $32.49B, with an average of 4.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FIS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.2.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

After registering a 4.12% upside in the latest session, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 59.31 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.45%, and 12.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.85%. Short interest in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw shorts transact 9.94 million shares and set a 1.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.38, implying an increase of 21.11% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $56.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIS has been trading -57.62% off suggested target high and 1.93% from its likely low.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fidelity National Information Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) shares are -28.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.58% against 13.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.40% this quarter before falling -14.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $3.41 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.65 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.49 billion and $3.72 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.30% before dropping -1.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.75% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -12.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.81% annually.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.08, with the share yield ticking at 3.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)â€™s Major holders

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.91% of the shares at 94.21% float percentage. In total, 93.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 57.17 million shares (or 9.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 50.05 million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.86 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.0 million shares. This is just over 3.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.03 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.51 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 1.0 billion.