Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) Up 9.21% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s traded shares stood at 5.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $118.42, to imply a decrease of -19.87% or -$29.36 in intraday trading. The CROX share’s 52-week high remains $151.32, putting it -27.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.08. The company has a valuation of $9.04B, with an average of 1.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Crocs Inc. (CROX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CROX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.15.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

After registering a -19.87% downside in the latest session, Crocs Inc. (CROX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 151.32 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -19.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.74%, and 0.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.21%. Short interest in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw shorts transact 4.89 million shares and set a 3.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $153.70, implying an increase of 22.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $118.00 and $185.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CROX has been trading -56.22% off suggested target high and 0.35% from its likely low.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crocs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares are 48.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 2.84% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.90% this quarter before falling -0.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $856.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.06 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $660.15 million and $964.58 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.70% before jumping 10.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 168.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -23.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crocs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

Crocs Inc. insiders hold 2.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.96% of the shares at 96.36% float percentage. In total, 93.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.2 million shares (or 13.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $972.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 7.13 million shares, or about 11.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $846.18 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1.92 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $228.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 211.08 million.