CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Expected To Grow By 38.06% Or More

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.65, to imply a decrease of -1.58% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The CRSP share’s 52-week high remains $86.95, putting it -78.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.94. The company has a valuation of $3.67B, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CRSP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.76.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

After registering a -1.58% downside in the last session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.98 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.03%, and 9.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.68%. Short interest in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw shorts transact 12.95 million shares and set a 11.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.54, implying an increase of 38.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $143.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRSP has been trading -193.94% off suggested target high and 19.84% from its likely low.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CRISPR Therapeutics AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares are -3.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.64% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 24.10% this quarter before jumping 19.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11,531.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $18.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $940k and $158k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,862.80% before jumping 8,786.10% in the following quarter.

CRSP Dividends

CRISPR Therapeutics AG has its next earnings report out on February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s Major holders

CRISPR Therapeutics AG insiders hold 1.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.97% of the shares at 69.00% float percentage. In total, 67.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 7.99 million shares (or 10.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $361.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 5.35 million shares, or about 6.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $217.66 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5.61 million shares. This is just over 7.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $253.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.55 million, or 4.51% of the shares, all valued at about 160.59 million.