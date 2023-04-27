Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) Stock Dropped -4.60% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s traded shares stood at 3.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.62, to imply a decrease of -0.22% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The CMA share’s 52-week high remains $87.02, putting it -114.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.17. The company has a valuation of $5.59B, with an average of 3.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside in the last session, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.85, dropping -0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.74%, and -4.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.24%. Short interest in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) saw shorts transact 9.78 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Comerica Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Comerica Incorporated (CMA) shares are -39.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.42% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.00% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $920.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $925.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $829 million and $962.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.00% before dropping -3.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 1.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.70% annually.

CMA Dividends

Comerica Incorporated has its next earnings report out on July 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comerica Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 2.84, with the share yield ticking at 6.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s Major holders

Comerica Incorporated insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.07% of the shares at 85.55% float percentage. In total, 85.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.06 million shares (or 12.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.14 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.17 million shares, or about 9.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $813.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comerica Incorporated (CMA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.97 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $265.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.37 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 225.53 million.