Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Wednesday â€“ The Stock Is Down -2073.91% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)â€™s traded shares stood at 17.14 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.69, to imply an increase of 25.82% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The CMND shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -2073.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $5.60M, with an average of 5.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

After registering a 25.82% upside in the last session, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8223 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 25.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.73%, and -69.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.02%. Short interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) saw shorts transact 0.7 million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) estimates and forecasts

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clearmind Medicine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)â€™s Major holders

Clearmind Medicine Inc. insiders hold 9.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.08% of the shares at 3.40% float percentage. In total, 3.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 44351.0 shares (or 1.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1858.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5871.0.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 6.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51010.0, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 58661.0.