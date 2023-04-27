Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 92.42% YTD

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.52, to imply an increase of 9.36% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The CTXR share’s 52-week high remains $1.71, putting it -12.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $183.34M, with an average of 1.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 858.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

After registering a 9.36% upside in the latest session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6189 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 9.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.15%, and 47.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 92.42%. Short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) saw shorts transact 11.97 million shares and set a 19.87 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares are 42.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.13% against 12.40%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 8.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.48% of the shares at 12.54% float percentage. In total, 11.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.01 million shares (or 32.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.33 million shares, or about 12.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.96 million shares. This is just over 21.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 million, or 9.80% of the shares, all valued at about 2.2 million.