China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Down Almost -2.21% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.78, to imply an increase of 11.77% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CLEU share’s 52-week high remains $3.02, putting it -287.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $23.81M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 276.88K shares over the past 3 months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

After registering a 11.77% upside in the latest session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8412 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, jumping 11.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.16%, and -2.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.77%. Short interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited insiders hold 20.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.85% of the shares at 1.07% float percentage. In total, 0.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 1.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 48266.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $48266.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 48266.0 shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42232.0