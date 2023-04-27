Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -16.26% Year-To-Date

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s traded shares stood at 2.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.06, to imply a decrease of -5.50% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The BFLY share’s 52-week high remains $8.72, putting it -323.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $406.99M, with an average of 2.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

After registering a -5.50% downside in the last session, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.52 this Wednesday, 04/26/23, dropping -5.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.58%, and 10.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.26%. Short interest in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) saw shorts transact 24.73 million shares and set a 4.88 days time to cover.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Butterfly Network Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) shares are -52.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.86% against 10.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $15.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.57 million and $19.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.50% before jumping 12.90% in the following quarter.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Butterfly Network Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Butterfly Network Inc. insiders hold 11.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.66% of the shares at 55.19% float percentage. In total, 48.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.05 million shares (or 6.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fosun International Ltd with 10.72 million shares, or about 6.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were worth $26.36 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 9.37 million shares. This is just over 5.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.62 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 8.89 million.